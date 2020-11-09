Body of Keralite doctor who drowned in alligator-infested canal in US to be brought to Chicago

Uzhavoor, Kottayam: The body of a woman doctor, who died after her car lost control and fell into an alligator-infested canal in Maimi in the United States, will be brought to her relatives' place at Chicago on Monday.

Dr Nita Kunnumpurath, 30, who died in the accident, was daughter of A C Thomas and Thressiamma of Kunnumpurath in Uzhavoor, who live in Chicago. Nita's sibling Nithin and brother-in-law Nikhil have arrived from Miami to receive the body after postmortem examination. The funeral ceremony will be held at SH Knanaya Catholic Church in Chicago. According to family members, the time of funeral has not been decided yet.

The incident took place at 6.30 am on Friday (6 pm IST) when Nita was on her way back home from her work place in Miami. Nita's family has been residing in Chicago for the past 15 years. After obtaining MBBS, Nita had joined a hospital in Miami to do her PG in surgery, only a few months ago. She had shifted to Miami last December.

Car skidded near a curve

The Florida Highway Patrolling report said, “the accident happened when the car skidded while negotiating a curve. The vehicle which was moving on the interstate 75 highway skidded from the curve where the accident happened, crashed out of the road and plunged straight into the canal in an area known as Alligator Alley. Even though a person, who was in a car just behind her, swam towards Nita's vehicle and tried to rescue her, he could not save her because of the alligators in the canal. Dr Nita also made an attempt to swim to safety but could not succeed and drowned. Later her body was recovered from the canal.”