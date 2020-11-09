Kerala records 22 COVID deaths on Monday, toll now at 1,714

Kerala recorded 22 COVID-19 deaths on Monday taking the official toll to 1,714.

Thiruvananthapuram

Musthafa (75) from Attakulangara

Narayan Nadar (78) from Aruvikkara

Amin (66) from Perumkulam

Chinna Pillai (85) from Plamuttukode

Thankam (58) from Neyyattinkara

Vasantha (62) from Attingal

KM Thomas (71) from Ulloor

Nagarajan (69) from Neyyattinkara

Kollam

Mohammad Naseeb (13) from Perinad

Sreedhara Sharma (79) from Kottarakkara

Sivasankara Pillai (77) from Chavara

Alappuzha

Saraswathi (51) from Muthukulam

Balakrishnan (72) from Cherthala

Mohanan (57) from Ezharayilpuzha

Sheeba (36) from Pallipattumuri

Ernakulam

PA Poulose (85) from Kunnappillissery

David (72) from Mundampeli

Devayani Vasudevan (80) from Erur

Malappuram

Abdurahman (87), a native of Areekode

Wayanad

Gopalan (68) from Vaduvanchal

Parvathy (85) from Bathery

Kannur

Vishal (37) from Cherukunnu

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.