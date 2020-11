Kerala records 28 COVID deaths on Tuesday, toll now at 1,742

Kerala recorded 28 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the official toll to 1,742.

Thiruvananthapuram

Krishnankutty (57) from Perungadavila

Thankarajan Nadar (57) from Nellimoodu

Gerald (63) from Plamuttukada

Madhu (55) from Ooruthambalam

D Rahila (71) from Chirayinkeezhu

Chakrapani (75) from Pothencode

Kollam

Thomas (71) from Manjapara

K George (88) from Kannanallur

Zainab Tajuddin (54) from Faridiya Nagar

Pathanamthitta

Anitha (51) from Ranni

Kottayam

Ibrahim Kutty (75) from Kottayam

Shanthi (37) from Changanassery

Sayedalavi (72) from Koovappally

Vinukuttan (27) from Kanjirapally

Ernakulam

TT Joseph (77) from Murikumpadam

Thrissur

MK Chandran (72) from Irinjalakuda

Sasidharan (67) from Mundur

Johnny (57) from Irinjalakuda

Palakkad

Hamsa (70) from Mannarkad

Soumya (35) from Chittilancherry

Thankamma Panikkathiar (84) from Tenkurisi

Malappuram

Fathima (80)

Kozhikode

Nanu (58) from Aroor

Moideen (79) from Kallai

Raveendran (75) from Kannukkara

Kannur

Mohammad Syed (62) from Taliparamba

KP Ahmed (86) from Naduvil

PK Sulaiman (68) from Mundallur

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.