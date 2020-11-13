Here is why 'sick leave' for Kodiyeri could help CPM in the long run

There was growing disbelief that the CPM had found it a very smart political strategy to free its state secretary from any accountability for his son Bineesh Kodiyeri's actions. It is probable that the father had not known of the son's illegal deals, or even that the son is being falsely implicated, but the suspicions that hung thick would not go away just because the CPM wants them to.

Kodiyeri's request for a leave and the party promptly sanctioning it were signs that the party was itching to dump this outrageous political line that could have badly hurt it during the local body polls.

For the most part after Bineesh Kodiyeri's name came up in the narcotics case, the ruling party had attempted to counter these suspicions by acting suspicious. It said a father cannot be blamed for a son's misdeeds, even though it had in-house rules on how family members should behave, and later backed unverified complaints of physical harassment of the women members of Bineesh's family by the Enforcement Directorate officials.

All of this added up to look as if the CPM was desperate to somehow protect Bineesh, and save the party some blushes. Even then it was clear the only way open for it to address the confusion is to remain clear-headed, in which case it would have acknowledged the reality that the public has some concerns, even if misplaced, about the political patronage enjoyed by Bineesh Kodiyeri.

By granting Kodiyeri a 'sick leave', the CPM has done just that. It has conceded the primacy of the citizen's perception of acceptable political behaviour.

The CPM can now project itself as a party ruled not by an all-powerful leader but by the voice of the people.

Kodiyeri's 'humility'

Though it can be said he was forced out with a velvet touch, Kodiyeri's decision to go on leave could win him and his party the perception battle in the long run.

It is axiomatic that any political leader, who considers politics public service, should be responsive to the public mood. Stepping down from a position of power when there is public resentment is a demonstration of humility. It can be seen as an unequivocal political declaration that the leader places public trust above personal needs.

In Kodiyeri's case, it has come rather late but still would be appreciated, could possibly be reflected in poll results. Here is what the CPM's channel spokespersons can justifiably ask: Has any opposition leader facing even a serious charge done anything that could come anywhere close to what Kodiyeri had done.

Moral high ground

It will also be said by political opponents that he was forced by circumstances but it still can be argued that Kodiyeri has set a sterling example by abdicating his throne, even if only temporarily.

The CPM can now hold this up as an instance of selflessness by one of its top leaders. Now the party can argue that Kodiyeri had no knowledge of Bineesh's activities or that his family is being scapegoated by a vindictive central government and still occupy the moral high ground.