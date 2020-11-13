Swapna face of gold smuggling, Sivasankar the mask: ED

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate told a court that Swapna Suresh was the face of the crimes like gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage, bribe and illegal financial transactions in government projects including Life Mission, while bureaucrat M Sivasankar was 'the mask'.

The agency, probing the money trail in the sensational Thiruvananthapuram smuggling case, opposing the bail application of Sivasankar, said that the unaccounted money found in the bank locker of Swapna, one of the prime accused, belonged to the bureaucrat.

Sivasankar, who was the principal secretary to the chief minister, was remanded in district jail in connection with the money laundering case on Thursday. His bail plea will be considered on Tuesday.

Additional solicitor general Surya Prakash Raju, who appeared for the ED online, argued that Sivasankar was the main participant and the master brain behind the bribes and gold smuggling carried out under the cover of Swapna Suresh.

However, in the counter argument Sivasankar's counsel B Raman Pillai said the ED allegations lacked concrete evidence and were contradictory to their own findings and the conclusions of the National Investigation Agency. He argued that the current probe was targeted at the chief minister’s office.

Instead of taking Sivasankar directly to jail, he was kept in the lock up of Covid Surveillance Centre at the Bostol School nearby. He will be shifted to jail once his second test also turns negative.

The court made a verbal observation that the investigating agency had digressed from the position taken in the chargesheet submitted by the ED. The ED chargesheet states that the money found in the bank locker having joint ownership of Swapna, is the monetary gain made through gold smuggling. The NIA which had opened the locker and seized the black money and gold, also informed the court that it was attained through gold smuggling.

However, ED argued that during the first stage of the probe Swapna misled the officials making contradictory statements. It was only after recovery of digital evidence and questioning in the jail based on the statements given by witnesses that the facts in the case came out, the ED informed the court.

At this stage the court asked that isn’t it more important that the money found in the locker was obtained through gold smuggling rather than Life Mission commission. The court observed that this was not the time to examine the credibility of Swapna's statements. Special prosecutor T A Unnikrishnan appeared for ED and S Rajeev represented Sivasankar in the court.

Rs 1.05 cr found in locker life mission bribe: Swapna

Swapna has given a statement before the vigilance that Rs 1.05 cr recovered from her locker was the commission amount received for the Life Mission project. Sivasankar was aware of the money being received as commission and the money being kept in safe custody in the locker, she further said.

Of the Rs 1.05 cr received as commission, Rs 64 lakh was kept in SBI locker and Rs 36.50 lakh in Federal Bank locker. Sivasankar's chartered accountant Venugopal helped in keeping the money in lockers. Sivasankar was aware of all illegal financial transactions, she said in the statement.

While opposing Sivasankar's bail application, the ED informed the court that the probe had reached a crucial stage and it should examine the evidence submitted in a sealed cover.

The ED said that the evidence had been submitted in a sealed cover as any leakage of proof at this crucial stage will adversely affect the probe.

Arguments placed by ED

• The bribe money recovered from the bank locker was amassed by Swapna based on the crucial project information leaked out by Sivasankar from government files.

• Much before the gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage, Sivasankar had indulged in corruption worth crores of rupees keeping Swapna in front.

• Gold smuggling was only a continuation of such illegal activities.

• The crucial links in the money laundering case are still out.

• Swapna tried to mislead the probe in the first stage by telling lies.

• Granting bail to Sivasankar will pave the way for destruction of crucial evidence.

Counter arguments of opposite party

• The accused began the conspiracy for gold smuggling in 2019. The locker from where money was recovered, was opened by Swapna in August 2018.

• ED says the money recovered from the locker was a commission received under the Life Mission project while NIA contradicts and says it is the profit from gold smuggling.

• Don't make Sivasankar an accused just on the basis of statements made by Swpana who has been under pressure from various investigation agencies over the past four months. The statements given by Swapna are not factual.

• The investigating agency has said that Sivasankar called up a senior officer in customs to get the diplomatic baggage released. However, it is not revealing which officer was contacted.