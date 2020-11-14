No relief for Kodiyeri family, chargesheet against elder son soon over abuse case

Mumbai: It seems the legal travails of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's family won't end anytime soon. The Mumbai Police will soon file chargesheet over the case filed by a woman from Bihar against his elder son Binoy Kodiyeri alleging that he had sexually exploited her for years on the pretext of marriage. She had also claimed that he is the father of her child.

Binoy's petition seeking to quash this case had been posted for June 2021. The 34-year-old woman who resides in Mira Road, northwest of Mumbai, had filed the rape and cheating case against the son of CPM's Kerala strongman Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in June 2019.

Even though Binoy's DNA test was carried out to ascertain the paternity of the child, the report has not been submitted before the court yet. The Mumbai High Court has directed that the DNA test report in this regard should be handed over to the Registrar in a sealed cover.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family said if the police filed the chargesheet in the lower court where the rape and cheating case is pending, they will approach the High Court to seek the DNA report. They denied the propaganda that the family had reached a compromise in the case.

Case history

In her complaint the woman alleged that while being a dancer at the Mehfil Bar in Dubai she got to know Binoy who used to visit the place regularly. He allegedly raped her repeatedly over a decade under the pretext of marrying her.

After becoming pregnant she returned to Mumbai. While Binoy used to meet all her expenses in the initial stage, later he stopped sending money and started avoiding her. It was only after making further enquiries that she came to know that Binoy was already married.

The woman claims her eight-year-old was fathered by Binoy.

As reported earlier, Binoy's younger bother Bineesh is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in Bengaluru over a narcotics-linked case. The twin cases that have embarrassed his father and the CPM likely led to him leaving the post of the general secretary of the party's Kerala unit on Friday.