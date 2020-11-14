6,357 new COVID cases in Kerala after 61K tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 6,357 new COVID cases and 6,793 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 76,927.

Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 860, 759, 710 cases respectively.

Of the new cases, 5,542 had contracted the virus through contact while 107 had come from outside the state.

The infection source of 645 contact cases remain unclear.

26 more COVID deaths

Twenty-six COVID deaths were also confirmed.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 1,848.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 860 (contact cases - 671)

Thrissur - 759 (742)

Kozhikode - 710 (658)

Malappuram - 673 (636)

Alappuzha - 542 (515)

Kollam - 530 (516)

Thiruvananthapuram - 468 (347)

Palakkad - 467 (324)

Kottayam - 425 (421)

Kannur - 363 (253)

Wayanad - 171 (155)

Pathanamthitta - 143 (96)

Kasaragod - 139 (134)

Idukki - 107 (74)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 885

Kozhikode - 884

Ernakulam - 800

Kollam - 693

Alappuzha - 648

Malappuram - 617

Kannur - 567

Palakkad - 484

Thrissur - 431

Pathanamthitta - 229

Kottayam - 215

Kasaragod - 145

Wayanad - 109

Idukki - 86