Kodiyeri had to stay away as CPM leadership differed on backing him

Thiruvananthapuram: After a few weeks of likely dithering over continuing as general secretary of CPM's Kerala unit, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan decided to go on 'medical leave' and the party immediately inducted LDF Convenor A Vijayaraghvan to the post, albeit as a stand-in as is being portrayed.

Was Kodiyeri Balakrishan's decision to take leave from the secretary’s post after receiving support from the party's central and state committees part of a pre-decided script? His exit on Friday has brought to the fore differing views within the party on the adequate response to the ungainly controversies plaguing the Kodiyeri family.

Kodiyeri was aware of his medical condition even when the party central and state committees met recently and extended full support to him. Even while leaving for America for treatment earlier he had confided in people close to him that since he was continuing in the secretary's post there was no need for him to take any decision to the contrary.

At the same time, Kodiyeri sensed lack of support for him as the party went on the defensive on the Bineesh Kodiyeri issue. (Bineesh is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in Bengaluru over a narcotics-linked case.)

Many who believe that the reluctance of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM leadership to criticise the raids carried out by central agencies in Bineesh's house in Thiruvananthapuram had disturbed Kodiyeri.

The CPM was firm on its position that the raids being carried out as part of the investigation need not be criticized. After the unrelated gold smuggling-related controversies jolted the government, many in the CPM leadership have become wary of similar developments.

The reaction of senior party colleague E P Jayarajan's son over the controversy is also learnt to have strained the relations between the two top CPM leaders from Kannur. In a Facebook post soon after Bineesh’s arrest, P K Sreemathy who is also Jayarajan's sister-in-law, remarked "let the one who committed wrong be punished". This is understood to have hit the wrong notes.

Both Jayarajan and Sreemathy stayed away from the previous secretariat meeting which allowed Kodiyeri to continue as secretary and the secretariat meeting held on Friday after the state committee meeting.

There were indications that in the event of Kodiyeri stepping aside, central committee member M V Govindan would take over as acting state secretary. Some believe that it did not happen owing to differences among the leaders.

Jayarajan and Govindan have been estranged for a long time. While Govindan has the backing of Kodiyeri, Jayarajan is known to be Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s trusted lieutenant.

Ultimately the differences in the leadership and politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai’s backing went in favour of LDF Convenor A Vijayaraghavan who was chosen to replace Kodiyeri for the time being.