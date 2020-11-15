Kerala records 21 COVID deaths on Sunday, toll now at 1,869

Kerala recorded 21 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday taking the official toll to 1,869.

The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Laila (60) from Nedumangad

K Appukuttan (79) from Amaravila

Omana (72) from Venganur

Sarojini (64) from Sreekaryam

Subhadra (82) from Nannattukavu

Vasantha (57) from Kunnathukal

Thrissur

Sobha (53) from Kodungallur

Thankappan (68) from Mulankunnathukavu

Anthony (87) from Puthukkad

Palakkad

Bahab (78) from Koduvayur

Sasikala (67) from Kinnassery

Baburaj (59) from Valappad

Khadeeja (75) from Peringottukurisi

Malappuram

Subair (57) from Kuruva

Alavi Kutty (65) from Kuzhimana

Ibrahim (81) from Karuvambram

Wayanad

John (81) from Meenangadi

Kannur

Mehmood (70) from Vengara

Janaki Amma (80) from Pilathara

Zainab (66) from Thana

Hussain Kutty (74) from Kalyassery

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.