Kerala records 21 COVID deaths on Sunday, toll now at 1,869

Kerala recorded 21 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday taking the official toll to 1,869.
The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Laila (60) from Nedumangad
K Appukuttan (79) from Amaravila
Omana (72) from Venganur
Sarojini (64) from Sreekaryam
Subhadra (82) from Nannattukavu
Vasantha (57) from Kunnathukal
Thrissur
Sobha (53) from Kodungallur
Thankappan (68) from Mulankunnathukavu
Anthony (87) from Puthukkad
Palakkad
Bahab (78) from Koduvayur
Sasikala (67) from Kinnassery
Baburaj (59) from Valappad
Khadeeja (75) from Peringottukurisi
Malappuram
Subair (57) from Kuruva
Alavi Kutty (65) from Kuzhimana
Ibrahim (81) from Karuvambram
Wayanad
John (81) from Meenangadi
Kannur
Mehmood (70) from Vengara
Janaki Amma (80) from Pilathara
Zainab (66) from Thana
Hussain Kutty (74) from Kalyassery
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.