Kerala records 2,710 new COVID-19 cases, 6,567 recoveries on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 5,27,708 on Monday, with the state reporting 2,710 fresh cases. The state also registered 6,567 recoveries since Sunday.

In last 24 hours, 25,141 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 10.78.

As many as 4,54,774 people recovered from the disease, while 70,925 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 2,347 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 269 are unknown, the chief minister said.

Apart from this, 39 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

The chief minister also confirmed 19 more deaths on Monday. The official death toll now stands at 1,888‬.