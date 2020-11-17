Kerala records 5,792 new COVID-19 cases, 6,620 recoveries on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 5,33,500 on Tuesday, with the state reporting 5,792 fresh cases. The state also registered 6,620 recoveries since Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 56,157 samples have been tested. In total, 55,54,265 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 10.31.

So far, 4,61,394 people recovered from the disease, while 70,070 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 4,985 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 639 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 64 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

The minister also confirmed 27 more deaths on Tuesday. The official death toll now stands at 1,915.