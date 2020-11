Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recovers from COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has tested negative for the disease and discharged from a hospital here on Tuesday.

Khan was admitted to the government medical college hospital on November 9 after he tested positive for COVID-19 on his return from New Delhi.

"I am happy to inform you that I have been tested negative for COVID-19 on 17 November. I am back at the Raj Bhavan after being discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram", he said in a tweet.

The Governor, who will turn 69 on Wednesday, thanked all those who had sent him good wishes for a speedy recovery and also expressed his gratitude to the doctors and nurses and supporting staff at the hospital.

"They looked after me with professionalism, utmost care and love," he added.