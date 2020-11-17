Kerala records 27 COVID deaths on Tuesday, toll now at 1,915

Kottayam: Kerala recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the official toll to 1,915. The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Sukumaran (85) from Kottapuram

Radhakrishnan Nair (83) from Sasthamangalam

Ammukutty (78) from Anayara

Kulsubeevi (55) from Kallattumukku

Rasheeda (43) from Nemom

Kollam

Rasak Kunju (60) from Karurkadavu

Asha (45) from Klappana

Alappuzha

Sarasamma (72) from Cherthala

Kottayam

Baby (68) from Nagampadam

Ernakulam

K M Nabeesa (63) a native of Mattancherry

K K Purushan (74) from Elamakkara

Thrissur

Balakrishnan (79) from Pambur

Abdul Jalil (52) from Edassery

Abdul Rahman (75) from Azhikode

Palakkad

Soumya Kumaran (84) from Kallepulli

Malappuram

Sunil Babu (40) from Porur

Khadeeja (54) from Thazhekode

Mohammad (73) from Irumedu

Mohammad Haneefa (50) from Pookottur

Fathima Kutty (65) from Mangalam

Nafisa (64) from Cherpulassery

Kozhikode

Vijayan (65) from Nadapuram

Chandran (75) from Vattoli

Abdulla (74) from Valayam

Velayudhan (90) from Thiruvannurnada

Kannur

Suhrabi (69) from Chirakkal

Kasaragod

Befathima (70) from Kasaragod

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.