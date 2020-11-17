Kerala records 27 COVID deaths on Tuesday, toll now at 1,915

Kottayam: Kerala recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the official toll to 1,915. The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Sukumaran (85) from Kottapuram
Radhakrishnan Nair (83) from Sasthamangalam
Ammukutty (78) from Anayara
Kulsubeevi (55) from Kallattumukku
Rasheeda (43) from Nemom
Kollam
Rasak Kunju (60) from Karurkadavu
Asha (45) from Klappana
Alappuzha
Sarasamma (72) from Cherthala
Kottayam
Baby (68) from Nagampadam
Ernakulam
K M Nabeesa (63) a native of Mattancherry
K K Purushan (74) from Elamakkara
Thrissur
Balakrishnan (79) from Pambur
Abdul Jalil (52) from Edassery
Abdul Rahman (75) from Azhikode
Palakkad
Soumya Kumaran (84) from Kallepulli
Malappuram
Sunil Babu (40) from Porur
Khadeeja (54) from Thazhekode
Mohammad (73) from Irumedu
Mohammad Haneefa (50) from Pookottur
Fathima Kutty (65) from Mangalam
Nafisa (64) from Cherpulassery
Kozhikode
Vijayan (65) from Nadapuram
Chandran (75) from Vattoli
Abdulla (74) from Valayam
Velayudhan (90) from Thiruvannurnada
Kannur
Suhrabi (69) from Chirakkal
Kasaragod
Befathima (70) from Kasaragod
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.