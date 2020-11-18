Swapna wanted to surrender, but fled to Bengaluru on Sivasankar's advice: Sandeep Nair

Kochi: It was chief minister’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar who had instructed Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the Trivandrum airport gold smuggling case, to sneak away to Bengaluru after the diplomatic parcel containing the gold was seized on July 5, co-accused Sandeep Nair has indicated in his statement given to investigating agencies.

After the Customs officials seized the smuggled gold, Swapna and Sandeep went into hiding. On July 6, Sivasankar called him on his phone while he and Swapna were hiding in Kochi, Sandeep Nair has said. Sivasankar asked him to hand over the phone to Swapna and talked to her for a long time, Sandeep said.

It was after the phone call that Swapna told him that they should go to Bengaluru, he said. Swapna told him all arrangements have been made for them in Bengaluru and that she would take her husband and children with her.

The details of how the accused reached Bengaluru from Thiruvananthapuram to avoid arrest have been provided in Sandeep's confidential statement made before the magistrate. These statements are kept in the NIA court in a sealed cover.

Swapna’s initial plan was to surrender before the court if her anticipatory bail application was rejected by the high court. But, after talking to Sivasankar on the phone, she changed her decision and decided to go to Bengaluru, Sandeep revealed in his statement.

Swapna left the state when registration and pass were required for interstate travel due to the lockdown that was imposed in view of COVID. She, however, has so far not revealed that Sivasankar had called on Sandeep’s phone and spoken to her while she was in hiding.

Need to be examine if Swapna’s statement to ED was voluntary: Court

The Principal Sessions Court has said that the statement Swapna Suresh had given to the Enforcement Directorate on November 10 should be subjected to minute scrutiny.

In its order dismissing Sivasankar's bail application, the court said that the statement attributed to him, in which he is said to have told the agency that he had called a senior Customs officer at the behest of Swapna, was not found in the documents.

“The court needs to examine whether Swapna had voluntarily given the relevant parts of the statement. It is not possible now. But this should be considered in further investigations and trial,” the court said. Swapna’s statement only says that Sivasankar knew about the gold smuggling activities. Nowhere is it said that he helped with gold smuggling, the court pointed out.

“The ED had argued that Sivasankar had confessed in his October 15 statement that he had called high-ranking Customs official at the behest of Swapna to get the seized diplomatic parcel with the smuggled gold released. However, the statement does not appear in the documents, including those submitted in sealed envelopes to the court,” it said.

“There is also no record to show that the Customs officer, whom Sivasankar is said to have called, has been questioned. According to Swapna’s statement, Sivasankar had called Customs and airport officials 3-4 times to get some items meant for her that had come from abroad released. But it doesn’t say she was talking about the baggage with the smuggled gold. This needs to be investigated in detail,” the court said in its order.

Indian officials can now question UAE consulate’s former attache

Indian officials can now question Rashid Khamis Al Shameli, the former admin attache of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, in connection with the Trivandrum airport gold smuggling case.

Even if he is not handed over to India, there is no hurdle to Indian officials questioning him in the UAE as his diplomatic protection has been revoked. The UAE has informed India that it will not adopt a policy to protect officials accused in the incident which has brought shame to the country.

Investigation is also progressing against the Consul General of Thiruvananthapuram Jamal Hussain Al Zaabi.

Rashid Khamis Al Shameli lost his diplomatic protection after being found guilty of misconduct while occupying an official position. If he is found guilty of criminal offence, there will be proceedings against him as per the UAE law as well.

Meanwhile, indications are that steps to extradite Faisal Fareed, an accused in the gold smuggling case who has been arrested in the UAE, have not started as yet.