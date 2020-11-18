Vigilance squad lands at Ebrahim Kunju's residence, arrest likely

Kochi: In a surprising move that could have strong political repercussions in the run-up to the local body polls, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau team probing the Palarivattom flyover scam has arrived at the residence of former Public Works Department (PWD) minister V K Ebrahim Kunju at Aluva, near here, on Wednesday morning in a possible move to take him into custody.

The former minister, who is being probed by the agency for his alleged involvement in the corruption case, is reportedly not present at the house. His family informed the personnel that Kunju is under treatment at a hospital and only his wife was present at the house.

The probe team reportedly sought the assistance of women police officers too to conduct a check at the home.

LDF counter-move

According to sources, the team arrived at the house with the intention of arresting Kunju. The move assumes political significance as the state is heading towards local body elections in December.

The arrest of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader could give leverage to the ruling LDF, which had been on defensive over various issues from the Life Mission deal scam, Bineesh Kodiyeri's arrest and the allegations made against the chief minister's office by the accused in the sensational Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case.

The Vigilance had conducted a raid at Kunju's house in the past and had interrogated him in connection with the case in September 2019.

The case

The irregularities in the Palarivattom flyover construction came into limelight last year.

It is suspected that Ebrahim Kunju intervened to release an amount in advance to the building contractor for the flyover work. Though there were no provisions in the agreement, an amount of Rs 8.25 crore was paid as advance to the company with a meagre interest of seven per cent. This resulted in a yearly loss of Rs 57 lakh to the State government, Vigilance had told the Kerala High Court.

Former Public Works Secretary TO Sooraj, former Kitco MD Sumit Goyal, RBDCK company GM P D Thankachan were arrested in connection with the case earlier.

Last year Sooraj, the fourth accused in the case, had raised charges against Ebrahim Kunju in the Vigilance court.

Implicating the former minister Sooraj stated the order to release the advance amount without interest to RDS Projects was issued by the then PWD minister Ebrahim Kunju after Mohammed Hanish, the MD of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), had made a recommendation in this regard.

RDS Projects was the flyover builder and Hanish's RBDCK was the agency implementing the project.

The Palarivattom flyover was inaugurated on October 12, 2016. The flaws in the flyover were detected in July 2017 and the facility was closed for traffic on May 1, 2019 owing to safety concerns.

Within just two-and-a-half-years of operation, the 750-metre-long bridge, built at a cost of Rs 42 crore, began to develop faults and cracks. A team from the IIT Madras had found several cracks in the girders and pillars. It was also found that these cracks were expanding.