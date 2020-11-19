AK Antony, wife test positive for coronavirus; admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi: Former Defence Minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony and his wife have tested coronavirus positive and admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for treatment.

AK Antony's son Anil K Antony shared the news through social media on Wednesday.

"My dad AK Antony and mom Elizabeth Antony have tested positive and admitted at AIIMS, Delhi. Their conditions are stable. Do keep us in your thoughts and prayers," tweeted his son Anil K Antony.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Pilot, an MLA from Rajasthan's Tonk wished a speedy recovery to the couple.

Senior party leaders Ahmed Patel and Manish Tewari too had tested positive earlier. Patel is presently admitted in a Gurugram hospital while Tewari is in self-isolation at his Chandigarh home.

In a video clip that surfaced on Thursday, Patel is seen walking in the hospital premises.

Besides Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, several Union ministers had also been infected with the novel coronavirus earlier.