Bineesh only lent money, ignorant of Anoop's drug deals: Lawyer

Bengaluru: The bail application filed by Bineesh Kodiyeri before the Special Court in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case has been posted for hearing on November 24.

The court posted the bail plea hearing for next week after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the judge that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was currently questioning Bineesh to ascertain his involvement in the drug trafficking case.

Bineesh's lawyer argued that the ED had arrested his client illegally.

A total of Rs 39 lakh was transferred to Anoop Mohammad, an accused in a narcotics case, on different occasions for starting a hotel. The money was taken as a loan, the lawyer said, adding, Bineesh was not aware of Anoop's drug deals.

During the course of the arguments, the advocate made an interesting claim that of all the films in which Bineesh acted he had received remuneration only for seven. He acted in other films without taking any remuneration because of his love for acting.

Bineesh was arrested on October 29, in connection with a case registered under the PMLA.

Meanwhile, the anticipatory bail application filed by Bineesh will come up for hearing before the High Court on Friday. The plea has been moved fearing NCB's move to arraign him as an accused in the Bengaluru drug racket case along with Anoop and Rejeesh, another accused.

More under ED scanner

Thiruvananthapuram: More persons from Kerala are reportedly under the scanner of ED which is probing the money trail in the Bengaluru drug racket case. The ED team will soon reach Kerala to follow up on the fresh links.

Earlier the ED had carried out raids on the houses and business establishments belonging to persons with whom Bineesh is suspected to have transactions. The raids were conducted on the premises of Car Palace owner Abdul Latheef and K K Rocks owner Arun Varghese.

The ED gathered certain crucial information during these raids which have led the investigating agency to more persons in Kerala.