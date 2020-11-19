Kerala records 5,722 new COVID-19 cases, 6,860 recoveries on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 5,45,641 on Thursday, with the state reporting 5,722 fresh cases. The state also registered 6,860 recoveries since Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 67,017 samples have been tested. In total, 56,88,651 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 8.54.

So far, 4,75,320 people recovered from the disease, while 68,229 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 4,904 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 643 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 58 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

The minister also confirmed 26 more deaths on Thursday. The official death toll now stands at 1,969.