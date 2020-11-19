Govt may challenge HC order on altering quotas for civic chiefs

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government may file a petition challenging the High Court single-bench order directing the rescheduling of reservation for the post of chiefs of local self-government bodies. A decision is likely to be taken this week itself.

On November 16 the Kerala High Court ordered that the posts of chairperson or president which have been reserved consecutively in successive elections should be reorganized and included in the general category this time.

The State Election Commission had finalised the reservation for the post of president/chairperson after examining the rotation pattern followed in successive elections since 1995.

It is the state government which notifies the total number of posts of presidents/chairperson reserved for each category statewide.

Both the state government and state election commission share the apprehension that if the court verdict is complied with, it could lead to reduction of the number of chairperson/president seats reserved for women in local bodies. The commission, however, has not decided yet on going in for appeal.

As per the constitution one-third of the seats of president/chairperson are reserved for women. However, under the Kerala Panchayat and Municipality Acts the reservation is 50 percent.

With the Kerala Assembly unanimously passing the Panchayat-Municipality Amendment Bill in 2009 as part of a women empowerment initiative, the state started implementing 50 percent quota for them in local bodies in 2010. The 50 per cent reservation includes women from the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

However, a legal debate cropped up when it was pointed out that the inclusion of general reservation for SC/ST could take the total quota beyond 50 percent.