Kerala records 6,028 new COVID-19 cases, 6,398 recoveries on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 5,51,669 on Friday, with the state reporting 6,028 fresh cases. The state also registered 6,398 recoveries since Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 60,365 samples have been tested. In total, 57,49,016 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 9.98.

So far, 4,81,718 people recovered from the disease, while 67,831 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 5,213 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 654 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 56 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

The chief minister also confirmed 28 more deaths on Friday. The official death toll now stands at 1,997.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 1054 (contact cases - 996)

Kozhikode - 691 (641)

Thrissur - 653 (639)

Palakkad - 573 (351)

Ernakulam - 554 (387)

Kollam - 509 (505)

Kottayam - 423 (420)

Alappuzha - 395 (392)

Thiruvananthapuram - 393 (285)

Kannur - 251 (176)

Pathanamthitta - 174 (118)

Kasaragod - 138 (126)

Wayanad - 135 (125)

Idukki - 85 (52)