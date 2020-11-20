Palarivattom flyover: Corruption right from tender process, in three stages

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has informed the court that corruption in the construction of Palarivattom flyover had taken place in a planned manner in three stages.

Vigilance Prosecutor Raajmohan Pillai told the court that from the selection of the contract agency to allowing the mobilisation fund, the then PWD minister Ibrahim Kunju was aware of all the developments. However, Kunju's lawyer argued that his client was arrested by vigilance on the basis of baseless allegations. The argument that the former minister was arrested after one and half years for allaying doubts was highly irresponsible.

Kunju's lawyer also opposed the vigilance argument that the grant of mobilisation fund was an irregularity. The minister had only put his signatures on the file which was discussed by various department heads earlier. It is wrong to argue that the amount given was mobilisation fund. The fund should be seen as advance money given for the construction of the flyover.

According to the vigilance case, the flyover was designed in a manner so as to help 13th accused Nagesh who was arrested yesterday, owner of RDS Project and contractor Sumit Goyal who is the first accused and other accused, to make pecuniary benefits. Nagesh had submitted the previous design of the project, estimates and drawing on behalf of RDS projects. Changes were made in these documents subsequently.

Vigilance SP V G Vinod Kumar and Special Investigation Team DySP V Shyamkumar had summoned Nagesh to the vigilance office and recorded his arrest.

Corruption in three stages

The remand report of Ibrahim Kunju stated that corruption in the construction of Palarivattom flyover began right from the start of the tender process. In the initial stage itself, it was clearly pointed out that a mobilisation fund would not be given for the project. With this one of the two companies which came to take part in the tender proceedings, backed out.

It was illegal to sanction a mobilisation fund after handing over the project to the RDS group. The government gave the amount at 7 per cent interest rate in the wake of South Indian Bank allowing an overdraft to contractors at 14.5 per cent interest rate.

The fund was sanctioned to Kerala Roads and Bridges Corporation through Kerala Road Fund Board. This is the amount that was given to the contractor.

At that time Ibrahim Kunu was the vice-chairman of the Road Fund Board and chairman of the Roads and Bridges Corporation. He has been charged with sections related to misuse of official powers and conspiracy.

Vigilance faces criticism for seeking custody without medical certificate

The vigilance court judge Jobin Sebastian criticized the vigilance for applying for Ibrahim Kunju's custody without producing medical certificate and other documents. The judge reminded the vigilance that Kunju was arrested while being under treatment in a hospital and it was the duty of the investigation team to ensure that his medical condition is satisfactory.

The judge sought to know as to why the medical statement was not attached along with the application for the custody of a person who was in remand while under treatment. The advocate pointed out that Kunju's health condition was bad following which the court directed the setting up of a medical board and asked the vigilance to submit the documents on Monday.

Advance money returned in 6 months

The accused side clarified that the money granted in advance was given back with interest within six months. Ibrahim Kunju was questioned for 18 hours when the case was being investigated. Earlier the vigilance had not alleged at any stage that bribe was demanded or bribe was taken. The contract company demanded a mobilization fund as the Cabinet had directed them to complete the project at a high speed.

Vigilance claims to have received disproportionate asset documents

The vigilance told the court that 13 documents were seized from Ibrahim Kunju's house in Aluva during the raids conducted on March 9. It was also found that Rs 10 crore had been deposited in the bank account of a Printing and Publishing Company Ltd.

Initially, they gave the explanation that the amount deposited was the subscription fee of the daily. Further inspection was conducted when they refused to disclose more details about the said money.

Notice issued to summon Nagesh

V V Natesh, the owner of Bengaluru based Nagesh Consultancy, was arrested by vigilance after summoning him through a notice. Earlier, Vigilance SP V G Vinod Kumar, SIT DySP V Shyam Kumar questioned him.

Nagesh, who was produced before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance court, was remanded in vigilance custody for a day.

Meanwhile, vigilance informed the court that the former minister Kunju was not cooperating with the investigations. In its plea for custody, the vigilance said that the accused had made pecuniary benefits in the construction of the flyover and caused loss to the government exchequer.