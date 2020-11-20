Six candidates, who tested positive for COVID-19, file nominations

Thiruvananthapuram: Six candidates, who have tested positive for COVID-19, have filed their nomination papers for the upcoming local body polls in the state. One person has withdrawn.



Congress candidate K N Sajeev Kumar of the 16th ward in the Pampady grama panchayat; independent candidate JSS leader V K Gaurishan of the 15th ward in the Aroor panchayat in Alappuzha, UDF candidate K Shashidharan of the Urukunnu 6th ward in the Thenmala panchayat in Kollam, UDF candidate Sajikumari Suguthan of the Anapettakongal ward in Kollam, opposition leader in the Punalur municipality and UDF candidate Nelson Sebastian of the Nethaji ward, and NDA candidate Ambili Anil Kumar of the second ward in the Kaniyambetta grama panchayat in Wayanad have submitted their nomination papers.

NDA candidate M Subhish of the Vengapally division in the Kalpetta block withdrew after he tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-positive candidates have to take the oath in front of the medical officer. Sajeev, an auto driver in the Pambadi town, arrived at the COVID treatment centre at the RIT engineering college in his autorickshaw. The doctor, who administered the oath, wore a PPE kit. Ambili arrived at the Varadoor PHC in an ambulance to submit the nomination paper.

Gaurishan, who is currently a block panchayat member, is undergoing treatment at the Chandiroor first-line treatment centre. He filed the nomination in protest of the LDF decision to deny seats for the JSS. The nomination paper has been disinfected and stored in a special box.

1,68,028 nominations filed



A total of 1,68,028 nomination papers were filed to contest in the 21,865 wards of the 1,199 local bodies in the state. More number of candidates are contesting in this election compared to the last polls. Around 1.5 lakh people had filed nominations for the local polls in 2015.



While 97,720 nominations were filed from November 12, the day poll notification was issued, to November 18; around 50,000 nominations were filed on Thursday alone.

More than one nomination was filed for the same party in some areas at the last minute as the candidate selection was not completed. This is done on an understanding that the nomination would be withdrawn after the party picks the candidate. The nominations can be withdrawn till November 23. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on Friday.

Local bodies



Grama panchayat: 1,23,858



Block panchayat: 14,195

District panchayat: 2,830

Municipality: 22,798

Corporation: 4,347

Instructions for candidates



1. Only three people should accompany the candidate for door-to-door campaigning



2. Maintain a two-metre distance during a conversation

3. Candidates and those interacting with the candidates should wear masks

4. Do not lower the mask during a conversation

5. Do not hold meetings in small rooms

6. Candidates and others in the group should frequently disinfect their hands

7. Avoid close interactions with children, elderly people and pregnant women

8. Do not enter homes

9. Avoid shaking-hands