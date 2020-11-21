Kerala records 5,772 new COVID-19 cases, 6,719 recoveries on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 5,57,441 on Saturday, with the state reporting 5,772 fresh cases. The state also registered 6,719 recoveries since Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 60,210 samples have been tested. In total, 58,09,226 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 9.59.

So far, 4,88,437 people recovered from the disease, while 66,856 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 4,989 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 639 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 53 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

The minister also confirmed 25 more deaths on Saturday. The official death toll now stands at 2,022.