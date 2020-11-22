Voicemail said to be of Swapna could have been recorded in August

Kochi: The preliminary investigations of the central intelligence agencies indicate that the voicemail said to be of Swapna Suresh was not recorded recently. Swapna was produced in court on August 17 when her custody under the Enforcement Directorate got over. The agencies are examining if the recording was done on that day.

Swapna was allowed to speak to her lawyer Joe Paul in the courtroom's conference room. In the audio recording, she says 'this is what my lawyer said today...' and this is a crucial piece of information the agencies are using to determine when the recording was made.

Swapna had complained of chest pain on that day and she was taken for a medical examination in police custody. Before being sent to the Ernakulam district jail, Swapna had spent more than an hour on the veranda of the Ernakulam principal sessions court in the presence of security personnel.

The central agencies are also examining the veracity of the claims made in the voicemail given that Swapna, in the statement made to the prisons department, has not denied that the audio recording was hers.

In the voicemail, it is said that the investigating agencies had promised Swapna that she would be made an approver if she gave a statement naming the chief minister. The investigative agencies will be put on the defensive if Swapna sticks to the claim.