Kerala records 5,378 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 5,970 recover

Kerala recorded new 5,378 COVID-19 cases and 5,970 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the test positivity rate reached 9.60 in the state.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 719

Kozhikode 686

Thrissur - 573

Ernakulam - 472

Thiruvananthapuram - 457

Kottayam - 425

Kollam - 397

Palakkad - 376

Alappuzha - 347

Idukki - 256

Kannur - 226

Pathanamthitta - 207

Wayanad - 151

Kasaragod - 86

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 488

Kollam - 481

Pathanamthitta - 168

Alappuzha - 852

Kottayam - 204

Idukki - 84

Ernakulam - 807

Thrissur - 589

Palakkad - 461

Malappuram - 789

Kozhikode - 709

Wayanad - 129

Kannur - 150

Kasaragod - 59