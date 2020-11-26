Kerala records 5,378 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 5,970 recover

Kerala recorded new 5,378 COVID-19 cases and 5,970 recoveries on Thursday.
With this, the test positivity rate reached 9.60 in the state.
Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:
Malappuram - 719
Kozhikode 686
Thrissur - 573
Ernakulam - 472
Thiruvananthapuram - 457
Kottayam - 425
Kollam - 397
Palakkad - 376
Alappuzha - 347
Idukki - 256
Kannur - 226
Pathanamthitta - 207
Wayanad - 151
Kasaragod - 86
Recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 488
Kollam - 481
Pathanamthitta - 168
Alappuzha - 852
Kottayam - 204
Idukki - 84
Ernakulam - 807
Thrissur - 589
Palakkad - 461
Malappuram - 789
Kozhikode - 709
Wayanad - 129
Kannur - 150
Kasaragod - 59