Relatives of COVID victims can see body in isolation ward, conduct final rites

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government revised the guidelines for handling the bodies of those who die of the COVID-19 infection. According to the new guidelines, the next of kin can see the body in the isolation ward, mortuary and burial ground by following the COVID safety norms.

Permission has also been granted for conducting local and religious rituals in strict compliance with the COVID norms, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

In the event of the death of a COVID patient, a close relative will be allowed to see the body while it is being cleaned by hospital staff. The symbolic sprinkling of religious holy water on the body and covering it with a white cloth will also be allowed. However, the body cannot be touched, bathed, hugged or kissed.

After the body is cleaned, the next of kin will be allowed to see the body in the isolation ward. If requested, they will also be allowed to see the body in the mortuary.

When the body is taken for crematorium, health department employees can open the zip cover of the body and show the face to the next of kin by following the COVID safety norms. The relatives can recite religious prayers and sprinkle holy water. The final rites can be done without touching the body.

A maximum of only 20 people can attend the funeral. Everyone must maintain a social distance of 2 metres and also keep their hands clean.

People over the age of 60 years, children below 10 years and those with other serious illnesses, including lung disease, should not attend the funeral. Everyone should strictly follow the instructions given by health department officials.

In cases of suspected of COVID deaths and people who are brought dead, the bodies must be handed over to relatives as soon as possible after collecting the test sample. Except in cases where the lab result is negative, the bodies should be considered to be positive and returned to relatives by following COVID norms.

The health minister said that the guidelines of the state have been updated in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union ministry of health.