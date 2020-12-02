State-run KSDP supplies 2.5 lakh litres of sanitiser for Kerala local body polls

Thiruvananthapuram: The state-run Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceutical Limited (KSDP) has produced over 2.5 lakh litres of sanitiser to be used in the local body polls. It will be used in 34,780 booths in the state during the local body polls.

The local body polls in Kerala is the first ever election to be held in the southern state this month after the outbreak of the coronavirus infection.

The KSDP has produced the liquid substance to meet the state's demands during the three-tier elections, the first phase of which would be held on December 8.

State Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said the 2.5 lakh litres of sanitizer was produced at the KSDP's factory in Kalavur.

"The stock has already been delivered to all the 14 districts," he said here in a statement.

The sanitiser was made as part of precautionary measures taken for voters and polling officials, arriving at the booths, in view of the pandemic, he noted.

The state Election Commission purchased the KSDP- manufactured sanitiser through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL).

The KSDP had entered into the sanitiser manufacturing sector in the wake of the coronavirus spread.

The minister said the agency could effectively intervene into the market and thus overcome the sanitiser shortage and keep its price under control in the state.

The products were manufactured at the facility in accordance with the standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A total of 15 lakhs litres of sanitizer had already been produced at the state-run drug manufacturing company, the minister added.

An electorate of over 2.76 crore would exercise their franchise to elect representatives to 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities and six municipal corporations in the three phased local body polls, which was scheduled on December 8, 10 and 14.

The votes would be counted on December 16.

