Now, up to 2,000 people can visit Sabarimala on weekdays, up to 3,000 on weekend

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government in Kerala has decided to allow more pilgrims to visit Sabarimala, Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

Henceforth, 2,000 people will be allowed to have ‘darshan’ each day on the first five days of the week, against 1,000 earlier, and 3,000 people each will be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays, up from 2,000 earlier. Pilgrims, having COVID-19 negative certificates, will be allowed to trek the hills from Pampa, the base camp, through a virtual queue system at website www.sabarimalaonline.org.

When pilgrims arrive at Nilakkal, they will be required to produce a COVID negative certificate obtained not earlier than 24 hours before arriving.

Pilgrims can get themselves examined at any of the authorised COVID-19 kiosks set up at Nilakkal and en route Sabarimala.

The temple was opened for devotees on November 16 for the the 62-day-long annual pilgrimage season.

The auspicious Mandala pooja would be held on December 26. After the Makaravilakku ritual on January 14, the temple would be closed on January 20, marking the end of the season.