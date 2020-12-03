Sivasankar helped Swapna to launder money, ED to court

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate has informed the Economic Offences Court here that Rs 1 crore given to Swapna Suresh by an official of the UAE Consulate in the Kerala capital was a bribe meant for her close associate and bureaucrat M Sivasankaran.

The money was recovered from Swapna's bank locker, ED said in its explanation while opposing the bail application of Sivasankar in the court. Both were arrested following the busting of a gold smuggling racket by the Customs earlier this year.

The ED alleged that Sivasankar was not only involved in gold smuggling but also he also helped Swapna through his chartered accountant Venugopal to carry out money laundering.

It is suspected Swapna and Sivasankar took bribes from the Kochi-based Unitac Builders and Developers for facilitating the contract for the Life Mission project.

Sivasankar was aware of the bribe being kept in the form of gold and cash in the locker and the WhatsApp messages had confirmed the same. Since he is not cooperating with the investigations, the ED prayed before the court not to grant him bail at this stage.

Bureaucrat shared official information

The ED also stated Sivasankar handed over crucial information regarding the Life Mission project to Swapna. The tender proceedings of the project too were likely compromised as he shared official information. Being the principal secretary to the chief minister, it was Sivasankar who not only monitored the project but also was in complete charge.

Since bribery has been confirmed in one of the instances, investigations are continuing in all other projects. Certain documents were recovered during the ED inspection carried out in Hyderabad. Some people have been summoned for questioning, the ED said.

Sivasankar dialled Customs often

Sivasankar was not only aware of gold smuggling through diplomatic channels, but he even facilitated the act besides assisting in keeping the money received through the crime in safe custody. The gold could not have been smuggled 20 times without Sivasankar's help. Two WhatsApp messages of Swapna asking Sivasankar to intervene in getting baggage released without Customs clearance have also been traced, the ED apprised the court.

Sivasankar had given a statement to ED on October 15 stating that he had contacted a senior official of the Customs at the behest of Swapna.

Even Swapna has disclosed in her statement that Sivasankar had spoken to airport and Customs officials at least three to four times. The ED has also recorded the statements of Customs officials about this. The Customs also reported that directions were given to open and check a cargo addressed to UAE Consulate in April 2019.

Based on this revelation, the ED also took the statement of Kochi Customs appraiser. The officer deposed that the cargo was released without the required check. The matter is under ED investigation at the moment and the clearing agent who handled the cargo has also been summoned for questioning.