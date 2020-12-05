Cyclone Burevi shies away from Kerala but heavy rain likely

Cyclone Burevi, which weakened into a deep depression over the Gulf of Mannar on Friday, is set to give Kerala a miss.



According to the latest bulletin from India Meteorological Department, Burevi is likely to remain stationary over the same region and weaken even further into a well-marked low-pressure area.

However, heavy rains continue to batter Tamil Nadu leading to inundation of crops and waterlogging in many rural and urban areas.

Rescue personnel evacuated people marooned in flooded areas of Cuddalore district and brought them to shelters.

Low-lying residential areas in parts of the metropolis and several other urban and rural areas in districts, including Cuddalore, saw water entering neighbourhoods.

As a precautionary measure, power supply was cut in several districts.

Rameswaram, Thangachi Madam, Pambam and Mandapam saw power cuts for the fourth consecutive day.

Meanwhile in Kerala, an orange alert has been sounded in Idukki and Malappuram for isolated heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall on Saturday.

According to IMD, the state is likely to receive normal rainfall this week.

People who were shifted to relief camps as part of precautionary measures will be allowed to return on Saturday.

The Kerala government had taken elaborate measures to mitigate the dangers posed by the cyclone and the heavy rainfall that follows.