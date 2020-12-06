Raveendran was aware of Chandrasekharan's murder: RMP leader KK Rema

With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) now set to question CM Raveendran on December 10, yet another jolting revelation has resurfaced that he, additional secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was aware of TP Chandrasekharan's murder.

The revelation comes from none other than Chandrasekharan's wife, KK Rema.

In an interview with Manorama News, Rema revealed that she has spoken to the investigating officers about this.

TP Chandrasekharan was the founder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), a breakaway group of CPM. He was hacked to death on May 4, 2012.

His murder has left lasting tremors in the region. Even after eight years, CPM's local organization is hesitant to don Pinarayi Vijayan's pictures on their campaign posters.

"They [CPM local leaders] know that if they put Vijayan's face on any of their posters, they are likely to lose votes from CPM supporters too," Rema said.

"Instead, they have Raveendran campaigning for the CPM in Vadakara. He is going house to house offering jobs during this election," Rema added.

She also alleged that Raveendran has several benami deals in Vadakara region, a CPM bastion.

"Raveendran has a hand in several establishments here. Where has he got the money for all this?"

The RMP has pledged their support to the UDF for 2020 local body elections.

Rema, one of the RMP leaders, said that it was only after the formation of the Revolutionary Marxist Party that an open dialogue could be had, that politics could be discussed in Vadakara.

Raveendran will be questioned by the ED following allegations that several influential sources in the Chief Minister's Office had received illegal gratification in the grant of contracts for major infrastructure and welfare projects.

His interrogation comes on the heels on a statement given by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case unearthed in Kerala in July.