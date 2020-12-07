3,272 new COVID cases in Kerala after 33,758 tests on Monday

Kerala reported 3,272 new COVID cases and 4,705 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active cases in the state fell to 59,467.

Of the new cases, 2,859 had contracted the virus through contact while 49 had come from outside the state.

The infection source of 328 remain unclear.

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur reported the most cases - 541, 383 and 304 respectively.

The test positivity rate in the state (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) has fell to 9.69.

Thirty-six healthworkers too tested positive for the virus.

23 COVID deaths

Twenty-three COVID deaths were confirmed in the state.

With this, COVID death toll rose to 2,441.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 541 (contact cases - 514)

Kozhikode - 383 (362)

Thrissur - 304 (295)

Kollam - 292 (287)

Alappuzha - 287 (277)

Ernakulam - 278 (203)

Thiruvananthapuram - 255 (179)

Kottayam - 202 (199)

Palakkad - 202 (93)

Kannur - 154 (117)

Idukki - 146 (137)

Pathanamthitta - 121 (99)

Wayanad - 63 (58)

Kasaragod - 44 (39)

Recoveries

Kerala reported 4,705 recoveries on Monday.

With this, 5,77,616 have so far been cured of the virus.

There are currently 3,09,887 people under observation across the state. Of them, 2,95,304 are under home or institutional quarantine while 14,583 are in hospitals. A total of 1,353 people were admitted to the hospital today.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 297

Kollam - 329

Pathanamthitta - 171

Alappuzha - 312

Kottayam - 354

Idukki - 118

Ernakulam - 354

Thrissur - 563

Palakkad - 323

Malappuram - 864

Kozhikode - 571

Wayanad - 150

Kannur - 234

Kasaragod - 64