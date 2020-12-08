5,032 new COVID cases in Kerala after 60,521 tests on Tuesday

Kerala reported 5,032 new COVID cases and 4,735 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active cases in the state rose to 59,732.

Of the new cases, 4,380 had contracted the virus through contact while 98 had come from outside the state.

The infection source of 517 remain unclear.

Kottayam, Malappuram and Thrissur reported the most cases - 695, 694 and 625 respectively.

The test positivity rate in the state (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) has fell to 8.31.

Thirty-seven healthworkers too tested positive for the virus.

31 COVID deaths

Thirty-one COVID deaths were confirmed in the state.

With this, COVID death toll rose to 2,472.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Kottayam - 695 (contact cases - 694)

Malappuram - 694 (653)

Thrissur - 625 (592)

Ernakulam - 528 (415)

Kozhikode - 451 (412)

Palakkad - 328 (160)

Kollam - 317 (315)

Wayanad - 284 (269)

Thiruvananthapuram - 272 (169)

Alappuzha - 241 (226)

Pathanamthitta - 238 (171)

Kannur - 207 (178)

Kasaragod - 79 (77)

Idukki - 73 (49)

Recoveries

Kerala reported 4,735 recoveries on Tuesday.

So far, 5,82,351 have been cured of the virus.

There are currently 3,10,345 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 2,96,204 are under home or institutional quarantine while 14,141 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 350

Kollam - 269

Pathanamthitta - 159

Alappuzha - 361

Kottayam - 460

Idukki - 72

Ernakulam - 403

Thrissur - 700

Palakkad - 383

Malappuram - 719

Kozhikode - 421

Wayanad - 125

Kannur - 158

Kasaragod - 155