VS, Antony will not vote this time over health concerns

Alappuzha: An unusual civic election has commenced in Kerala as the state is yet to emerge out of the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. As voters, including political leaders and other celebrities, make a beeline for the polling booths in five districts on Tuesday, the prominent ones who will stay away from voting in this first round of polling include former Kerala chief ministers V S Achuthanandan and A K Antony.

Achuthanandan's arrival at the polling booth in Government High School at Paravur, his native place in Alappuzha district, used to be a big media spectacle in every election. A large posse of media persons used to wait eagerly outside the booth since morning to get his pictures and reaction after the vote. However, the people of Kerala will miss the election day visuals of the 97-year-old leader this time.

Achuthanandan, who is currently the chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, is not keeping good health and is confined to his official residence "Kawdiar House" in Thiruvananthapuram. He had applied for postal vote a few days ago, but it was denied.

His son V A Arun Kumar stated the authorities declined his request saying that under the rules postal vote cannot be permitted to him. Doctors have advised against travelling to Alappuzha for casting the vote, he said.

"My father is feeling uneasy as he can't vote this time. The officials have expressed regret over the technical difficulties in allowing postal vote," Kumar said.

For long Achuthanandan and his family members had voted at Ward No 8 of Punappra North Panchayat. However, for the 2020 civic polls their electoral ward has changed.

Free of COVID-19

Former chief minister and veteran Congress leader A K Antony, who used to dash back home from anywhere in the country to cast his vote, too will not be voting this time. He has expressed regret as he will be missing out on the right to exercise his franchise.

Antony, who was infected with Covid-19, is convalescing at his home in New Delhi after turning negative for the disease a few days ago. The doctors have advised him complete rest for one month.

UDF Convenor M M Hassan explained the circumstances that have forced Antony to keep off Kerala.

Recently Neethu Vijayan, the UDF candidate from Jagathy ward in the Kerala capital, had visited Hassan at his house. He called up Antony and passed the phone to her. When Antony expressed his inability to come and vote, the candidate sought his blessings. "My blessings are not only with you but all the UDF candidates across the state," Antony said.