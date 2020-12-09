Kerala records 4,875 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 4,647 recover

Kerala recorded new 4,875 COVID-19 cases and 4,647 recoveries on Wednesday.

With this, the test positivity rate rose to 9.26 in the state.

Of the new cases, 4,230 had contracted the virus through contact while 94 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 508 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 59,923.

The state has reported 6,49,571 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 5,86,998 made recovery.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 717 (562 through contact)

Malappuram - 709 (643)

Kozhikode - 656 (614)

Thrissur - 511 (496)

Kottayam - 497 (496)

Palakkad - 343 (188)

Pathanamthitta - 254 (190)

Kannur - 251 (209)

Wayanad - 241 (226)

Kollam - 212 (209)

Alappuzha - 194 (188)

Thiruvananthapuram -181 (113)

Idukki -57 (47)

Kasaragod - 52 (49)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 401

Kollam - 281

Pathanamthitta - 182

Alappuzha -363

Kottayam - 311

Idukki - 56

Ernakulam - 532

Thrissur - 470

Palakkad - 437

Malappuram - 612

Kozhikode - 610

Wayanad - 111

Kannur -217

Kasaragod - 64