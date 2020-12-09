Kerala records 4,875 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 4,647 recover

Kerala recorded new 4,875 COVID-19 cases and 4,647 recoveries on Wednesday.
With this, the test positivity rate rose to 9.26 in the state.
Of the new cases, 4,230 had contracted the virus through contact while 94 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 508 is yet to be traced.
With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 59,923.
The state has reported 6,49,571 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 5,86,998 made recovery.
Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:
Ernakulam - 717 (562 through contact)
Malappuram - 709 (643)
Kozhikode - 656 (614)
Thrissur - 511 (496)
Kottayam - 497 (496)
Palakkad - 343 (188)
Pathanamthitta - 254 (190)
Kannur - 251 (209)
Wayanad - 241 (226)
Kollam - 212 (209)
Alappuzha - 194 (188)
Thiruvananthapuram -181 (113)
Idukki -57 (47)
Kasaragod - 52 (49)
Recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 401
Kollam - 281
Pathanamthitta - 182
Alappuzha -363
Kottayam - 311
Idukki - 56
Ernakulam - 532
Thrissur - 470
Palakkad - 437
Malappuram - 612
Kozhikode - 610
Wayanad - 111
Kannur -217
Kasaragod - 64