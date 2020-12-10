KSEB set to hike power tariff, new rates likely by next fiscal year

Thiruvananthapuram: The power tariff in Kerala is set to for another hike soon. The tariff was revised and fixed last year on the basis of the revenue and expenditure figures for 2019-20. The hike was effective till March 31, 2020, but in the wake of the Covid pandemic, this has been extended till March 31, 2021.

The new tariff is expected to come in force by next March 2021.

The consumers are in for three types of tariff hike in a year. While the first is related to fuel surcharge, the second hike concerns the increase in transmission charges for bringing power from outside the state and the third is the routine hike for covering the loss of Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEBL).

Fuel surcharge: On KSEBL's plea, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission had conducted a hearing on the figures from October 2019 and September 2020. The board had demanded that 10 paisa per unit be charged from October 2019 to December, 10 paisa per unit from January 2020 to March, and 6 paisa per unit from April to September.

Transmission charges: A hike of 25 to 50 paisa per unit is likely to be effected following the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s decision to increase the transmission charges of lines from November 1. The board will get up to 60 days respite for depositing annual additional liability of Rs 500 crore. The KSEBL will urge the State Regulatory Commission to charge the amount from consumers if the hike in transmission charges is not withdrawn.

Surcharge: Commission seeks more information

The State Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Preman Dinaraj, while conducting the hearing on the board's plea for allowing fuel surcharge, directed the KSEBL to furnish more details. Consumers submitted before the bodyl that the discrepancies in the long-term power purchase agreements for getting power from outside should be reviewed.

The Commission will take evidence directly in Kochi on December 22 in order to get feedback on the ways to improve KSEBL's transmission system and for finalising the 2017-19 revenue and expenditure. Those interested in participating in the session should get in touch with the Commission secretary. Email ID: kserc@erckerala.org