CPM's Pinarayi Vijayan hails LDF's gains in local body polls as victory of the people

With only a handful of results left to be declared, it has become clear that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has secured a resounding victory in Kerala local body polls.

Pinarayi Vijayan, who helms the Community Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF government, hailed the win as a "victory of the people".

The Left government, which had been embattled in recent months after both the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) hurled one allegation after another, was able to not only make significant gains but had also been able to claim regions once considered UDF bastions.

The most notable one among them is Puthuppally panchayat, home to UDF veteran Oommen Chandy. LDF registered their first win here in 25 years.

LDF also secured 10 of the 14 district panchayats in Kerala, three more than what they managed in the previous polls in 2015 (7). It has also won 108 block panchayats, ten more than 2015.

"We have been able to put a strong fight in corporations too, considered UDF strongholds. Of the six, we have won five," Vijayan said.

Vijayan also slammed attempts of certain parties to create divisions in Kerala.

"The divisions that other parties strive so hard to carve out in Kerala has been rejected by the people. People understand very well that to fight the bigotry of parties that try to create divisions on the lines of religion and caste, there must be an LDF government at the helm," Vijayan said.

"The poll result has proved yet again that BJP has no space in Kerala," he added.

He also said that it was the many development programs that the LDF government introduced that helped them in the local body polls.

"LDF government has been able to accomplish even projects deemed impossible by our predecessors. Not just that, we did it all traversing calamities unprecedented - Nipah, Floods, COVID. We are working alongside the people, for the people. We will never abandon them," Vijayan said.

The LDF achieved victory across the length and breadth of the southern state.

The recent induction of the Jose K Mani-led faction of the Kerala Congress (Mani) too proved to be a blessing for the LDF in regions where it held less sway.

The KC(M) secured 8 out of the 9 declared seats in their stronghold of Pala Municipality.

The local body polls is widely considered to be a curtain-raiser for the Kerala Assembly elections due next year.