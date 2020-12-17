LDF makes merry with Jose's party as UDF fails to cash in on scandals

Thiruvananthpauram: The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) got the better of political controversies that sprung up against Pinarayi Vijayan government with its stupendous victory in the local body polls. All along the campaign the CPM leaders exuded confidence that the allegations would not affect the LDF in the polls and the results have proved them right. The humiliating defeat suffered by the LDF in the last Lok Sabha elections is a thing of the past now.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will now be able to face the Assembly elections which are going to take place within months, with renewed confidence and strength.

Gain: The huge victory in district panchayats surpassed the expectations of the LDF. The ruling front had expected to win a maximum of nine district panchayats out of the 14. The CPI(M)-Kerala Congress (M) political experiment in central Kerala brought an astounding victory for the ruling front. The expectation that the new alliance would be able to wrest Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts has been proved right. Usually the district panchayat results are considered as a reflection of the political votes therefore this shift in political power was decisive.

The LDF decision to induct Jose K Mani in the front despite all controversies, helped in painting UDF-friendly central Kerala red with the victory in the Pala Municipality being a significant episode.

Even districts which remained out of LDF's reach when it came to power in 2016, have now embraced the ruling front politically. The tactful stand adopted on the contentious Orthodox-Jacobite church row, benefited the LDF in the Christian belt in central Kerala.

The CPI(M)'s prognosis that barring Kannur, the LDF would be able to make gains in all other corporations has also been proved true. Citing the stupendous victory achieved in the state administrative headquarters Thiruvananthpauram, the CPM can argue that the controversies that raged against the government failed to make any impact.

Loss: The LDF was pipped by the UDF in the municipal elections this time, whereas in the 2015 civic polls, it was ahead in the urban bodies and two of the three-tier panachayats. In district panchayats it was a 7-7 tie with the UDF.

The LDF won 577 grama panchayats in the last election but this time it fell short of that number. The party lost Kalliyotu ward in Periya panchayat where Youth Congress leader Kripesh and Sharathlal were murdered. The party could not defeat RMP in Onchiyam.