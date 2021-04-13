Holy month of Ramadan begins in Kerala

Kozhikode: The Islamic holy month of Ramadan began on Tuesday with Islamic jurists (kazis) across Kerala confirming the sighting of the new moon at Kappad and Vellayil in the district.

For a month, the devout Muslims will fast from dawn to dusk, engaging in special prayers and keeping away from several temporal activities.

Believers abstain from consuming any food or liquid between fajr and maghrib prayers (at dawn and sunset) for a whole month culminating with Eid-ul-Fitr.

Namaz in mosques will be held adhering to COVID-19 protocol like in 2020.

Besides Kerala, the holy month will also begin on Tuesday in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. In Oman, where the new moon was not visible on Monday, Ramzan will begin on Wednesday, along with the Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

With the sighting of the new moon, mosques and Muslim households across the State held taraweeh, the additional ritual prayers at night.

Ramzan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, ends with Eid-ul-Fitr, again with the sighting of the new moon as the indicator.