COVID-19: Record 19,577 new cases in Kerala on Tuesday, test positivity rate at 17.45%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded the highest single-day spike on Tuesday with 19,577 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 12,72,645.



As many as 3,880 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,48,671.

The active cases touched 1,18,673, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 1,12,221 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 17.45 per cent.

With 28 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,978.

Of the positive cases, 66 were health workers, while 397 come from outside the state and 17,839 infected through contact. The source of infection of 1,275 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam- 3212 (contact cases – 3083)

Kozhikode- 2341 (2279)

Malappuram- 1945 (1818)

Thrissur- 1868 (1833)

Kottayam- 1510 (1427)

Thiruvananthapuram- 1490 (1203)

Kannur- 1360 (1162)

Alappuzha- 1347 (1337)

Palakkad- 1109 (424)

Kasaragod- 861 (815)

Kollam- 848 (840)

Idukki- 637 (620)

Wayanad- 590 (575)

Pathanamthitta- 459 (423)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 379

Kollam- 67

Pathanamthitta- 158

Alappuzha- 215

Kottayam- 330

Idukki- 97

Ernakulam- 458

Thrissur- 521

Palakkad- 175

Malappuram- 159

Kozhikode- 715

Wayanad- 133

Kannur- 300

Kasaragod- 173

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,89,185 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,75,964 are under home or institutional quarantine and 13,221 are in hospitals.

2,470 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

So far, 1,44,71,237 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Tuesday, 28 more regions have been converted into hotspots and three have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 493 in the state.