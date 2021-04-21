Young mute woman found dead after blaze at Palakkad home

Muthalamada, Palakkad: A 25-year-old woman was found charred to death at her house at Kuttipadam in Palakkad district.

The deceased was Suma, one of the twin daughters of Krishnan and Rugmani. A mute woman, Suma's wedding was slated to be held in a few months. The engagement ceremony was held on March 28.

People in the neighbourhood noticed smoke emanating from the roof of the house and the fire spreading around 10.15am on Monday. By the time, people rushed to the house, the blaze had engulfed the roof.

Suma's charred body was found inside the house. The home appliances, wiring, and clothes were completely gutted in the fire.

Suma studied at the Sravana Samsara School at Yakkara and had also completed her graduation. Sudha and Sudheesh are her siblings.