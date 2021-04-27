Verdict in solar cheating case today, Saritha Nair to be produced in court

Kozhikode: The Judicial Magistrate Court here will deliver its verdict in the solar panel cheating case, involving controversial businesswoman Saritha S Nair, on Tuesday.

The verdict was due last month, but the court could not complete the proceedings in the absence of Saritha. Following her repeated absence, an arrested warrant was issued against her. The Kasaba Police arrested her from Thiruvananthapuram last Thursday and brought to Kozhikode.

The trial in the case was completed in October 2018. Saritha, now lodged in the District Jail at Kanhangad, would be produced before the court on Tuesday.

Though the pronouncement of the verdict was postponed four times till April 2019, Saritha remained absent in the court. The magistrate was transferred in May 2019, and the new magistrate heard the arguments again, and posted the verdict for February 2021. The case dragged on since Saritha failed to appear before the court.

The case was filed by Abdul Majeed of St Vincent Colony, who accused Saritha of cheating him of Rs 42.70 lakh, after promising to install solar panels at his residence and office.

Saritha is the second accused in the case. Her former partner Biju Radhakrishnan is the first accused, and B Manimon of Kodungalloor, who forged documents, is the third accused.

Majeed was also allegedly offered the franchises of their firm Team Solar in Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram and Wayanad districts. He was also offered partnership in a windmill project.