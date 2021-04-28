Children's literature author Sumangala passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Well-known author of children's literature in Malayalam, Leela Nambudiripad, known by her pen name Sumangala, died on Tuesday due to age-related ailments, family sources said. She was 88.

Sumangala, a resident of Thrissur district, is survived by three children.

The cremation would be held at Paramekkavu Shanthi Ghat crematorium on Wednesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cultural minister A K Balan condoled the demise of Sumangala, saying it was a great loss to the children's literature.

"She was an author who understood children and used simple language to pen the stories for them. She had introduced numerous stories on Indian mythology to children," Vijayan said.

Sumangala bagged the 2013 Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Bal Sahitya Puraskar, for her contribution to children's literature.

Balan said Sumangala beautifully translated the Panchatantra stories into Malayalam.

"She has penned over 50 books for children. Her contributions to language and literature will always be remembered," he said in his condolences message.

Besides translating Panchatantra and Valmiki Ramayana from Sanskrit into Malayalam, she has also penned over 50 books.

Her works include Mittayipothi, Neypayasam, Manjadikuru, Kurinjiyum Koottukarum, among others.