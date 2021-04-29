No home delivery of liquor for now, Minister orders BEVCO

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided not to allow home delivery of liquor for now as was being planned by the state entity engaged in its purchase and distribution. The decision has been taken in view of the looming expiry of the tenure of the current government.

Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan has instructed BEVCO Managing Director Yogesh Gupta over the phone not to go ahead with the home-delivery move for the time being.

BEVCO or the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd is the sole seller of spirits.

A decision would be taken after the new government comes into power. Until then, no action should be initiated for online sale, the Minister instructed. Also, the Abkari rules would have to be amended to home-deliver liquor.

The BEVCO was set to deliver liquor at door step by allowing consumers to book online through food-delivery apps. However, this was done without consulting the government. The move was to start home delivery within a week as the bars and liquor outlets have been shut in the state amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussions were also initiated with the online companies.

Gupta had instructed officials to submit a report after assessing the feasibility of the move.

When the BEVCO retail outlets were shut during the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the option of home delivery of liquor was considered for alcohol addicts if they produced the doctors' prescription. However, this was not implemented after objections were raised.