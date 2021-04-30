Manorama News-VMR Kerala exit poll: Gains for LDF in Kottayam

Manorama News-VMR exit poll indicates a neck-and-neck battle between the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) for the mandate to rule Kerala for the next five years.

The first phase of the exit poll from seven districts, which was aired on Thursday, showed a tight contest between the LDF and the UDF. Of the 73 seats, the Congress-led UDF was tipped to win 38 seats while the LDF would win 34 and the National Democratic Front (NDA) one.

The poll also predicted an exciting photo finish in 18 constituencies.

The big question at the moment is whether UDF will be able to maintain its slight edge or will LDF be able to make considerable gains to retain power.

Here's a glimpse of yesterday's exit poll results:



In Kannur, while the LDF will sweep its strongholds of Payyanur, Kalliassery, Taliparamba, Koothuparamba, Mattannur, Dharmadom and Thalassery, the UDF would earn a major gain by winning the constituencies of Azheekode, Kannur, Irikkur and Peravoor.

Riding on the Rahul Gandhi-wave, the UDF is set to sweep all three constituencies in Wayanad. The front had bagged just one seat in the 2016 assembly election.

If there is one district that could change the fortunes of UDF, it is Kozhikode. Going by the exit polls, the UDF will trounce the LDF by winning seven seats here. Similarly in Malappuram, the popularity of the Indian Union Muslim League will secure 14 seats for the UDF, an increase of 12 from the 2016 polls.

The NDA's most promising figure in this election, E Sreedharan (also called Metroman) will suffer a shock defeat at the hands of UDF's Shafi Parambil in Palakkad.

The LDF will continue to maintain its vice-like grip in Thrissur winning 10 seats while the UDF will make a gain by bagging three seats.