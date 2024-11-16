Alappuzha on alert as Kuruva gang activity peaks during Sabarimala season

Alappuzha: Kerala Police on Saturday confirmed the presence of the infamous Kuruva gang in Alappuzha, which was suspected to be active during the annual Sabarimala Mandala Pooja season. These notorious gangs, primarily from Tamil Nadu, have historically operated during the pilgrimage season, said Alappuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Madhu Babu M R at a press conference.

Babu also urged the public to remain vigilant, noting that he dealt with similar cases during previous Sabarimala seasons. "The sheer volume of vehicles and travellers during the season makes it difficult to conduct thorough checks during night patrols," he said.

The police are currently working on a suspect's sketch based on initial leads. Babu explained the gang's modus operandi: "They typically conduct reconnaissance during the day to observe potential targets. They prefer houses with minimal security, fewer family members, and casual locks."

The cop added that the gang reportedly operates in groups, staying near railway stations such as Ambalappuzha and Kayamkulam and later splitting into smaller teams to carry out robberies.

Despite the challenges, Babu acknowledged the public's cooperation in the investigation. "Residents have been alert, promptly reporting suspicious individuals and aiding our efforts. These criminals operate fearlessly, showing little concern for CCTV surveillance," he added.

Meanwhile, a Kuruva gang member escaped police custody on Saturday at Kundannur in Ernakulam. The accused, identified as Santosh, a native of Tamil Nadu, was being transported by Mannanchery police from Alappuzha after his arrest in Ernakulam.