Two children injured as crude bomb explodes in Kannur

Kannur: Two boys, including a one-and-half-year-old, suffered injuries on Tuesday when an explosive substance filled in a ball went off here while they were playing. The incident took place at Ulliyil in Kannur district this afternoon, police said.

The children had seen the ball at a nearby deserted compound and mistaking it for an ice cream ball picked it up and brought it home.

It exploded with a massive sound as they tried to pry it open, eye-witnesses said.

Window panes of their house were shattered in the explosion. The other boy was five years old.

The children have been admitted to the Pariyaram Medical college hospital.