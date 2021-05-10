KSEB to implement ‘self-meter reading’ in containment zones

Ottapalam: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will implement a system in containment zones, that enables the consumers to take the meter readings on their own.

By calculating the power consumption, the amount to be paid can be known through this. No need to download any special app for this.

The KSEB will send a link via SMS. By clicking on this link, the consumer’s details and the columns in which the reading needs to be entered will appear on the screen. There will also be the phone number of the KSEB meter-reader of the respective area.

The previous reading can also be viewed on the screen. In the column next to it, enter the current reading (KWH) as seen on the meter. After this, press on the 'meter photo' and you can directly take a photo of the meter reading. This photo will appear in another column on the screen. Press on the 'Confirm Meter Reading' and the self-meter reading will be completed.

These details will be sent to the meter-readers. After cross-checking the reading entered by the consumer with the reading on the photo and confirming that there are no discrepancies, the amount to be paid will be sent to the consumer's phone via SMS. The power bill can be paid online as well.

The system will come into effect from Monday. However, for those who have not registered the mobile number with the KSEB and those without an android smartphone, the meter-readers will have to directly come and take the reading.