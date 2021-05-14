Explained: What is triple lockdown and how will it check COVID-19 surge in 4 Kerala districts?

The Kerala government has decided to enforce triple lockdown in four districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram.

The state also decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till May 23, as COVID-19 cases soared and test positivity rate hovered in the 25-30 range. The state had enforced triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod last year.

Here is a sneak peak at how the state enforces triple lockdown and the resultant curbs:

Triple lock is a targeted strategy to contain the spread of the diseases. Triple lockdown involves three steps.

The first step is to lock the designated area to ensure that no one entered the corporation and no one moved out of it.

Then lockdown will be clamped in clusters (places) where high number of COVID-19 cases are reported. The is to curb the chances of the disease spread in these places, which are vulnerable due to the presence of a large number of primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons.

The third step is to lockdown residences of infected persons to ensure patients and their immediate contacts stayed inside. This is crucial in checking the community spread.

When will triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram come into force?

The triple lockdown will be in place from May 16 midnight to May 23.

What is allowed and what's not during triple lockdown?

• Only hospitals and medical shops will remain open.

• All roads to the districts will be closed.

• All government offices will remain closed.

• No travel will be allowed. KSRTC depots will remain shut.

What are the essential services exempt from triple lockdown?

• Airport and flight operations

• Taxis to and from airport and railway station may be arranged/permitted

• ATM's and essential banking operations

• Data centre operators/operations

• Minimum staff on Mobile Service Providers

• Hospitals and medical shops

• Movement of goods vehicles

• Essential grocery shops

• Minimum media staff only allowed

• Petrol bunks/LPG/gas outlets

How did police enforce triple lockdown in Kasaragod for the first time in the state?

The police enforced travel restrictions in Kasaragod in 202o. Authorities barred pillion riding, limited the number of car passengers to just two and asked people not to go out of their homes if there was no emergency. The police also harped on technology to enforce a strict lockdown and ensured free delivery of food and medicines.

The triple lock helped Kasaragod overcome the crisis and check the coronavirus spread.