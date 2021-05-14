Police suspect Kollam man killed wife, children with poison jabs

Kundara (Kollam): A preliminary investigation into the deaths of a young woman and her two babies suggested that her husband might have injected them with poison, it was learnt.

Varsha, 26, wife of Edward alias Ajith of Perungalam, Munroe Thuruth, her children Alain, 2, and Aarav, aged three months, were found dead in their house. Edward, who has since been hospitalized, was shifted to the observation ward on Thursday.

Investigators have found needle marks on the bodies. A syringe and needle were found from the bathroom attached to the bedroom, police said.

Investigators were told that Edward used to regularly pick up quarrels with his wife, suspecting her fidelity. After her third delivery, Varsha had been living at her house at Mukhathala with her three children.

A few days ago, Edward visited Mukhathala and took the older two children with him. On Monday, he took Varsha and the infant home, where they reportedly entered into an argument.

Varsha on Tuesday took the infant to the hospital and while returning, lodged a complaint against Edward with the Kilikolloor police. Though police summoned him over the phone, Edward expressed his inability to travel to the station, saying he had been infected with coronavirus. He also promised to not create problems at home.

Later that afternoon, the couple entered into an argument again. Edward allegedly snatched a stick from Varsha and hit her with it. After she had fallen unconscious, he allegedly administered poison to her and their two younger children.

Police said Edward contacted his brother over the phone, saying they were committing suicide, and asked the latter to take care of their eldest daughter.

On receiving the call, Edward’s brother and relatives rushed to his home, where they found the couple and the infants unconscious. All four were immediately shifted to a hospital.

The bodies have been shifted to the Government Medical College morgue. The funeral will be conducted at St Mary’s Church at Kannanalloor. Kundara police are probing the case.